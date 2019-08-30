Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $19.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.59. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

