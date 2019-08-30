Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to Sell

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 457,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,584,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

