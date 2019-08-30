Zacks: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Given $8.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Coffee an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Coffee alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coffee by 70.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,862 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 7.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 89.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,418. Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coffee (JVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.