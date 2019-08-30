Zacks: Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carter Bank and Trust an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 19,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

