Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.67 Price Target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCLI. ValuEngine upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 349.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 52,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 23,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

