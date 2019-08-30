Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 707,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.42. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.