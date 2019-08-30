Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce sales of $32.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.43 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $131.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.73 billion to $133.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.21 billion to $135.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,366,000 after buying an additional 785,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,202,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,914. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

