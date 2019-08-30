Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. TETRA Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 860,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 3,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,618. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.80.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

