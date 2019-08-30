Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,987. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $141,532.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,789 shares of company stock worth $2,115,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.