Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to report $21.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. BayCom posted sales of $14.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year sales of $80.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $81.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.82 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $98.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BayCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 8,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $256.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.37. BayCom has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

