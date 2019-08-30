Zacks: Analysts Set $13.67 Target Price for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Avenue Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

ATXI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,012. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.41.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

