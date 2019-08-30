Zacks: Analysts Expect GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GWG’s earnings. GWG reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GWG will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GWG.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of GWG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201. GWG has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $295.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 30.61 and a quick ratio of 30.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GWG by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GWG by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GWG by 20,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,677 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GWG (GWGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.