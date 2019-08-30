Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to report $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 155,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ASGN has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $93.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

