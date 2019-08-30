Zacks: Analysts Expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Aegion reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Friday. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $615.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.19. Aegion has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth about $9,459,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aegion during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aegion by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 207.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

