Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Symantec also reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 102,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,144. Symantec has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Symantec by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Symantec by 28,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after buying an additional 7,430,202 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Symantec by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 313,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Symantec by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

