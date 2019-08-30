Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 77.53%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other SeaChange International news, Director Robert M. Pons bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,517.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Bonney bought 126,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,290.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in SeaChange International by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 984,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,119. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.89.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.