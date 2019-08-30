Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.28. Navios Maritime Partners reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million.

NMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NMM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 76,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,197. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,609 shares during the period.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

