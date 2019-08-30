Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.43–0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $299-301 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.74 million.Yext also updated its FY20 guidance to $(0.43)-(0.41) EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 2,351,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,490. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $91,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 586,197 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,233. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

