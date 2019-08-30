Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 64,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $92,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,197 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,233 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $12,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $7,743,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

