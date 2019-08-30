XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 6.5%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.31, 169,782 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 203,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XpresSpa Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

