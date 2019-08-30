XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 6.5%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.31, 169,782 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 203,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
