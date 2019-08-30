Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.97, approximately 68,478 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 149,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

WRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.