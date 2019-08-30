WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.