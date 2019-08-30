Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSR. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $493.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

