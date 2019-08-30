Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2019000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

