WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $61.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,930. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $74,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,064.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 539,917 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1,442.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.