Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Stake Lowered by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284,796 shares during the period. Wesco Aircraft accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.07% of Wesco Aircraft worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,801,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,781,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter worth about $4,566,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,414,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 235,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. 6,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAIR. UBS Group raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

