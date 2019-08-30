Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.77% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $69,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $979,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,210 shares of company stock worth $4,224,284 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

IONS opened at $64.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

