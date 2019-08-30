Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $76 Million Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $76,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 22.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.6% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Patricia M. Whaley sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $362,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $80,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $25.87 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXN. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

