Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Cadence Design Systems worth $74,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 853.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $274,724.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,888 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,009,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,144 shares of company stock worth $11,747,432. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

