Wells Fargo & Co Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $102.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEC. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut WEC Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.11. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $96.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,234 shares of company stock worth $7,889,503. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.