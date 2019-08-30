Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.15. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 3,764 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,531,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 72,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 548,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 70,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

