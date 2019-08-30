Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 108,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 48,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

