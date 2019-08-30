Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,390,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,164,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,831,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $961,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,416 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,106,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.08. 205,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,422,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

