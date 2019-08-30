Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $2,974,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,441. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.