Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

