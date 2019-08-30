WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Stock Holdings Increased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 485.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,250 shares during the period. WellCare Health Plans comprises 2.6% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of WellCare Health Plans worth $64,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,109 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,536,000 after purchasing an additional 272,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.74. 193,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.63 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.59. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.