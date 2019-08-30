Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,180,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 199.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 122,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,596,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,774.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.48. 36,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.64 and its 200-day moving average is $374.83. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $417.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.