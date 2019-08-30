Weitz Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,007. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

