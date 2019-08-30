Weitz Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total value of $990,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,881,440.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total transaction of $1,524,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,726,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Shares of MKL traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $1,144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,120.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,056.55. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,225.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

