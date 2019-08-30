Weitz Investment Management Inc. Acquires 219,000 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises 1.9% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of Summit Materials worth $46,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 48.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Summit Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

