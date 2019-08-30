WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

