Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WB. Nomura set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 639,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,217. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 49.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 80.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

