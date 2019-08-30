Weber Alan W Has $1.46 Million Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,994 shares during the quarter. Entercom Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weber Alan W owned about 0.18% of Entercom Communications worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,927,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 1,151,129 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 566,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 106,364 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,369,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,017,000 after buying an additional 712,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 120,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETM shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $175,026.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Schmaeling bought 55,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $200,990.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,226,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

