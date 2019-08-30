Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Up 6.7%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.02 and last traded at $164.02, 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

