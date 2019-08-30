Warburg Research Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.71 ($47.34).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €35.10 ($40.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.46 million and a P/E ratio of -35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.45. Vossloh has a one year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a one year high of €49.85 ($57.97).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

