Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.98. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

