Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,255,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 686,516 shares.The stock last traded at $51.33 and had previously closed at $51.31.

WAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Wageworks had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts predict that Wageworks Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wageworks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,709,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wageworks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,448,000 after buying an additional 83,419 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wageworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wageworks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wageworks by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after buying an additional 331,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

