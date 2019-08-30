Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.33

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.33 and traded as low as $170.00. Volution Group shares last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 35,834 shares trading hands.

FAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

