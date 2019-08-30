Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 518,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,072,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,700 shares of company stock worth $6,848,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.79.

NYSE PAYC traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.44. 283,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.46 and a fifty-two week high of $259.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

