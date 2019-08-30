Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,687,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,625,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

CHDN traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $123.37. 5,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,256. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.